Pune metro staff returns bag containing 15 tolas of gold

Prompt action by Pune Metro staff and security personnel helped return a lost bag containing 175.95 grams (15 tolas) worth of gold to a passenger, officials said. Security personnel deployed near the scanning area found the unattended bag and informed senior officials. (HT)

The incident occurred on May 24, when a passenger inadvertently left a bag containing the gold near the baggage scanning machine at the RTO metro station. Security personnel deployed near the scanning area found the unattended bag and informed senior officials.

Information about the missing bag was communicated to the station controller at Pune railway station.

Acting swiftly, officials began reviewing CCTV footage to trace the passenger. The Pune railway station metro team immediately informed the RTO metro control room and contacted the passenger.

The passenger, identified as Tripti Tarapure, had travelled from Pune railway metro station to Pimpri-Chinchwad. After being informed about the recovery, she promptly returned to the station. Following the necessary identity verification and procedural formalities, the bag, along with the gold jewellery, was handed over to her safely.

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, Pune metro public relations officer, said, “The successful recovery was made possible through the coordinated efforts of Pune railway metro station controller Aniket Raybhole, RTO station controller Pandurang Chavan, security supervisor Nilesh Mane, security guard Balu Vidhate, and woman security guard Santosh Goswami, who played a key role in tracing and securing the bag.”

Expressing gratitude, Tarapure praised the prompt response, honesty and professionalism of the Pune Metro staff and security team for ensuring the safe return of her valuables.