PMC urges citizens to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh festival

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged citizens to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner and refrain from purchasing plaster of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols which are banned by the government. PMC has urged citizens to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner and refrain from purchasing plaster of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols banned by the government. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In an order issued on Thursday, the civic body has directed craftsmen, artisans and manufacturers to make idols made from only natural, biodegradable, eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic, inorganic raw materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud.

“Refrain from making idols using POP, plastic and thermocol (polystyrene). Only dried flower components, straw etc. for making ornaments of idols and natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material for making idols attractive,” stated the order.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on May 12, 2020 issued guidelines for Ganesh immersion and idol making.

“Eco-friendly water-based, biodegradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used to colour the idols. Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes, oil paints for painting idols should be strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye based paints on idols should be discouraged. For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and dyes shall be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals,” read the order.

Dr Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner of PMC, said, in the interest of protection of the environment, the craftsman or artists should adopt an eco-friendly approach to make idols. “Citizens should support us to have eco-friendly Ganesh festival this year. The idols should be purchased from craftsmen and artists who are strictly following the pollution guidelines while making the idols.” he said.