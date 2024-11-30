Menu Explore
Pune police bust MD drug racket, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The crime branch unit of Pune city police on Friday arrested two individuals involved in a Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MD) drug racket and seized 74 grams of drugs valued at 14.60 lakh, along with a country-made pistol and two live rounds.

Along with drugs police also seized a country-made pistol and two live rounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported below the Diamond building, near Maruti temple, Shukrawar Peth.

The accused has been identified as Boby Bhagwat Survase, 28, from Laxmi Nagar in Yerwada Pune and originally hails from Latur and Toausim alias Rahim Khan, 32, Kasba Peth.

Police officials revealed that the drugs were being smuggled into the city for distribution, targeting local youth and party-goers.

Nikhil Pingale, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, ”We have arrested two suspects from Shukrawar Peth Pune and seized 74 grams of MD drugs.’’

“During further interrogation about firearms, it was revealed that the accused brought a country-made pistol and two rounds to eliminate someone due to old rivalry,” said Pingale.

When asked about details of the targeted person, Pingle said, “Our teams investigating about it.”

A case has been filed at Faraskhana police station under sections 8 (c ), 21(c) 29 of the NDPS Act and sections 3(25) of the Indian Arms Act, 37 (1) (3), 135.

