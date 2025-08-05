Pune Police claim ‘no case’ under Atrocities Act, say issue resolved through dialogue

PUNE: The Pune police have denied allegations of caste-based abuse and assault by officers during a raid at a residence in Kothrud, even as the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) demanded immediate action, including the registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Mumbai, India - June 5, 2025:NCP MP Supriya Sule addressing to media during press conference at YB Chavan center in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The controversy stems from an incident earlier this week in which three young women — social workers — accused Kothrud police personnel of forcibly entering their home, illegally detaining them, using casteist slurs, and physically assaulting them. The women alleged that the police targeted them for helping another woman in distress.

The allegations triggered political reactions and protests, with Congress and NCP(SCP) accusing the Pune police of high-handedness and caste bias.

Harshavardhan Sapkal, president, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, called the incident a reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. “Police arrogance is growing, while drug rackets and gangs remain unchecked. The officers responsible for harassing these women must be booked under the Atrocities Act,” he said, questioning why an FIR had not been registered.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule also flagged the matter, stating on social media platform X that she had received a video showing the alleged abuse. “If the contents of the video are true, it is extremely serious. The Home Minister must take urgent cognisance,” she posted.

The incident prompted protests outside the Pune Police Commissionerate late Saturday night. Among those who accompanied the women and demanded accountability was Sujat Ambedkar, son of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Dr Prakash Ambedkar. He questioned the police’s failure to register a case under the Atrocities Act and sought a written explanation.

However, inspector Sandeep Deshmane, Kothrud Police, in a written response to the complainants, said the initial investigation did not support the version presented by the women. “Prima facie, the facts do not fall under the scope of the Atrocities Act,” he stated.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune Police Commissioner, said, “The issue has been resolved through dialogue.”

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (Zone III), said no case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act has been registered.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Instructions have been given to police not to come under any pressure and act as per the law.”