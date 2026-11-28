In the wake of the brutal attack outside the Pune district court, the Pune city police conducted an extensive ‘all-out operation’ across the city on November 26 and 27 to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order.

Police also inspected 362 hotels, lodges and guest houses, besides 156 religious places and other sensitive locations across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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The coordinated drive, carried out by police divisions 1 to 7 along with the crime branch, targeted criminals with serious records, wanted accused, history-sheeters and those involved in illegal activities.

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As part of the operation, police conducted combing drives at 71 locations, set up nakabandis at 42 locations and carried out foot patrolling at 90 locations. They checked 1,325 vehicles, took action in 31 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act and registered one drunk-driving case under Section 185 of the Act.

Police also inspected 362 hotels, lodges and guest houses, besides 156 religious places and other sensitive locations across the city.

During the drive, records of 151 accused involved in murder cases, 255 booked for attempted murder and 184 facing cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were scrutinised.

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{{^usCountry}} The police also verified the records of 529 accused released from prison, initiating preventive action against eight of them. Seven persons were arrested for violating externment orders, while action was taken against 16 under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act. In a separate drive, police arrested one wanted accused and executed four non-bailable warrants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police also verified the records of 529 accused released from prison, initiating preventive action against eight of them. Seven persons were arrested for violating externment orders, while action was taken against 16 under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act. In a separate drive, police arrested one wanted accused and executed four non-bailable warrants. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation also targeted accused involved in narcotics-related offences, crimes against women and children, and property offences. Of the 178 accused listed in connection with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 73 were traced. Police also traced 50 of the 116 accused booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In cases involving chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, 44 of the 123 accused listed in police records were traced.

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As part of the crackdown on illegal weapons, police registered 65 cases and arrested 31 accused for possessing prohibited weapons. A total of 68 illegal weapons were seized. Records of 157 persons under Section 3(25) and 321 persons under Section 4(25) of the Arms Act were also examined. Police inspected 21 establishments involved in the sale of weapons.

The anti-narcotics drive resulted in two NDPS cases being registered and two accused arrested, with contraband seized from them.

​Police also stepped up action against illegal businesses, including illicit liquor sales and gambling. Four cases were registered, two raids conducted and three persons arrested.

Further action was taken against 39 hawkers for violating rules and 49 persons involved in various minor offences.

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The Pune police said the coordinated operation was aimed at creating a strong deterrent among criminal elements and preventing unlawful activities. Citizens have been urged to immediately inform the police about any suspicious movements or activities in their neighbourhoods.