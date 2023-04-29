Pune police arrest four more in BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s assault case

The Pune city police have detained four more persons in connection with an incident related to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya being abused on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over fourteen months ago. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was abused on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over fourteen months ago (HT FILE PHOTO)

On Friday, the police arrested eight Shivsena (UBT) members and charged four of them in court.

The accused– Anil Damji, Rajesh More, Sanjay Gawali, and Akshay Malkar – were given notices under Section 41 (a) and granted pre-arrest bail.

Meanwhile, the remaining four accused– Nilesh Raut, Vicky Dhotre, Ajinkya Pangare and Balasaheb Garud – have been placed in judicial custody. They were arrested by police early Friday morning.

According to police, the accused were identified through CCTV footage and were booked under the same FIR. Previously, 14 members of the Shivsena party had been arrested in connection with the case and were also granted bail.

However, Somaiya had reportedly been pressuring police to book 15 to 20 more members of the party, leading to the arrest of the four additional individuals.

The president of Shivsena UBT for Pune city, Sanjay More, claimed that the Shinde government had booked eight more members of their party to fulfil Somaiya’s demands and had asked police to add more sections to the FIR.

The incident occurred in February of last year when Somaiya visited the municipal corporation to meet Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and alleged financial irregularities in the setting up of the Jumbo Covid Hospital in the city.