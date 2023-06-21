Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police hold meeting with members of Muslim community ahead of Bakrid

Pune police hold meeting with members of Muslim community ahead of Bakrid

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 21, 2023 10:15 PM IST

Cleric Maulana Shabih Ahasan Kazmi demanded police action against private groups with vested interests in seizing sacrificial animals

A joint meeting between members of the Muslim community and police under the aegis of the National Conference For Minorities was held at Alpabachat Bhavan on Wednesday where community members voiced their grievances about Eid Ul Adha (Bakrid) scheduled to be held on June 28.

Joint CP (law and order) Sandeep Karnik and others were present for the meeting in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Joint CP (law and order) Sandeep Karnik and others were present for the meeting in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting was attended by joint CP (law and order) Sandeep Karnik, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vikrant Deshmukh, social activist Rahul Dambale, Ex-MLC Mohan Joshi, city president of Congress Arvind Shinde, ex-Corporator Rafiq Shaikh, Siddharth Dhende Maulana Nizamuddin of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Qari Idris of Jamiat Ulema E Hind etc.

Cleric Maulana Shabih Ahasan Kazmi demanded police action against private groups with vested interests in seizing sacrificial animals.

“Police are the constitutional authority to seize sacrificial animals and private groups must not be allowed to carry out the seizing task. Also, the community will offer all its support to the police for a peaceful conduct of the festival aimed at building strong communal harmony,” he said.

Dambale said, “Self-styled groups must not take the law into their hands and seize sacrificial animals in the name of protection. It is the police who are the final authority to take any action regarding illegality if any is found. We believe in holding small group meetings till the festival so that the Eid is celebrated with traditional fervour amidst peace without any untoward incident,” he said.

Karnik said, “Police would extend all possible assistance to the community to peaceful conduct of the festival.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police bakrid
police bakrid
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out