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Pune police register 11 theft cases

The 11 cases comprised one two-wheeler theft, three three-wheeler thefts and seven other theft cases

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 07:50:30 IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The city police registered 11 theft cases on Oct 7, including allegations involving gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, mobile phones and construction material worth 81.35 lakh,officials said. The 11 cases comprised one two-wheeler theft, three three-wheeler thefts and seven other theft cases.

Vishrambaug police registered an FIR under Section 303(2) after a 26-year-old woman reported that an unidentified person allegedly stole her motorcycle, valued at ₹30,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Vishrambaug police registered an FIR under Section 303(2) after a 26-year-old woman reported that an unidentified person allegedly stole her motorcycle, valued at ₹30,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Vishrambaug police registered under Section 303(2) of the BNS after a 32-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified thief stole a gold mangalsutra weighing around 13 grams during a Ganpati immersion procession after taking advantage of the crowd. The stolen property was valued at 60,000.

Vishrambaug police registered an FIR under Section 303(2) after a 26-year-old woman reported that an unidentified person allegedly stole her motorcycle, valued at 30,000.

Bharati Vidyapeeth police registered a case under Section 303(2) after a driver, Vishnu Kishan Shirsath, 35, reported that his tempo, valued at 1.10 lakh, had allegedly been stolen after it was locked and parked near Kondhwa.

Ambegaon police registered under Section 303(2) after a 23-year-old complainant alleged that a friend stole 15 grams of gold ornaments worth 80,000 without consent.

Lashkar police registered a case under Sections 303(2) and 324(4) after a 52-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person allegedly broke the window of his car parked near Hotel Mangalmurti Vihar on East Street and stole a purse containing gold ornaments, cash and other documents. The total value of the stolen property was 1.79 lakh.

Mundhwa police registered under Section 303(2) after a complainant reported that an unidentified person allegedly stole a purse containing cash and valuables from an auto-rickshaw that had been parked.

The Manjari police registered lodged under Section 305 after an unidentified thief allegedly broke the lock of a house and stole gold and silver ornaments, a company laptop and other property worth 85,000.

Fursungi police registered a case under Section 303(2) after a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver reported that his three-wheeler, valued at 80,000, was stolen after it was parked and locked.

The Manjari police registered FIR under Section 303(2) after an alleged theft of approximately 41 tonnes of aluminium shuttering material from a construction project. The material was valued at 81,35,959. The complainant alleged that the material belonging to Shapoorji Pallonji and company Pvt Ltd had been removed from the construction site without permission.

Viman Nagar police registered a case under Sections 304 and 3(5) after Abhishek Manoj Karya, 26, alleged that two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle approached him while he was walking and snatched his Samsung S24 Ultra mobile phone valued at 50,000.

 
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