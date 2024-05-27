Pune Porsche accident: 2 doctors arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence

Two doctors on Monday were arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and tampering with blood samples of the minor in the Porsche accident case, police said. The accident took place in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 killing two IT professionals. (HT file photo)

The head of forensics department at Sassoon Hospital Dr Ajay Taware and chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Srihari Harnor were arrested by the Pune crime branch.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to police chief Amitesh Kumar, the duo were arrested for manipulation in blood samples to tamper the evidence which is a criminal conspiracy.

“The accused were arrested early morning today by the crime branch team under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 201 and 120B in connection with the luxury car accident case”, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Amol Zende said.

Also Read: Pune Porsche accident: Families of Anis, Ashwini shocked over bail, demand justice

Both doctors have been arrested in a case originally filed at Yerawada police station against the 17-year-old with police now invoking additional sections.

The minor, after being apprehended by police, was taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical test at 11am on May 19, day of the accident.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) blood report showed no trace of alcohol in the blood samples collected from the suspect.

The second blood report confirmed the presence of alcohol in the bloodstream and DNA reports also established the fact that the blood samples were taken from two different persons.

The accident took place in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area when the 17-year-old boy - who was driving a Porsche - hit a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The minor, currently lodged in Yerawada observation home till June 5, was released by the JJB (Juvenile Justice Board) within 15 hours of his arrest.