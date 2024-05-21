Pune Porsche accident: Families of Anis, Ashwini shocked over bail, demand justice

The parents of two IT professionals who were killed in a car accident on Sunday in Pune, have demanded strict action against the minor driver. (HT photo)

The accident took place on Sunday morning in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area when the 17-year-old boy - who was driving a Porsche - hit a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

Within hours, the teenager got bail on the condition of working for 15-days with Yerwada traffic police and writing an essay on accident.

Ashwini’s father Suresh Kostha, a resident of Sakar Hills of Jabalpur, said, “She was the most loved child of our house. She was in Pune for the past two years. In January, she had come to Jabalpur to celebrate her 25th birthday. I didn’t know that it was our last meeting with her.”

“She informed us that she was going to meet her friends. Later, we came to know about the accident”, he added.

Kostha expressed his anguish over the minor’s early release by the juvenile court.

“I am shocked and extremely upset that the accused was released so easily by the juvenile court. He was drunk and driving a car, so how could he be treated as a juvenile. He should be treated as an adult and punished,” he said.

Anish’s family also expressed similar sentiments, asking for justice.

Anish’s parents, hailing from Rajasthan’s Umaria, couldn’t speak after their child’s cremation but his paternal aunt Varsha Awadhiya, who brought the body to Umaria, said, “We lost Anish, and nothing can bring him back but the only thing we want is justice. The accused and his father should not be spared”, she said.