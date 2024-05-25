 Pune Porsche accident: Grandfather of teen driver, who fatally knocked down 2, arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Porsche accident: Grandfather of teen driver, who fatally knocked down 2, arrested

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2024 10:25 AM IST

The teenager’s father has also been named in this case, he said.

The grandfather of the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly fatally knocked down two IT professionals with his luxury Porsche car in Pune city, was arrested for “wrongful confinement" of their family driver, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday. The teenager’s father has also been named in this case.

Two young software engineers were killed after a Porsche Taycan car driven by a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, hit their motorcycle from behind near Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. (PTI FILE)(HT_PRINT)
Two young software engineers were killed after a Porsche Taycan car driven by a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, hit their motorcycle from behind near Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. (PTI FILE)(HT_PRINT)

On Friday, Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar claimed that an attempt was made to establish that the high-end car was not driven by the minor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Based on a complaint by the juvenile's family driver, the Yerawada Police registered a separate offence against the teen’s grandfather and father under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping a person in confinement), he said.

“Post the accident, the teen’s grandfather and father allegedly took the driver’s phone, put him in confinement in his house on the premises of their bungalow from May 19 to May 20. The driver was freed by his wife,” PTI quoted the official from the crime branch as saying.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

A local court in Pune on Friday remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager's father, in judicial custody. The teenager is in an observation home till June 5.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Pune Porsche accident: Grandfather of teen driver, who fatally knocked down 2, arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On