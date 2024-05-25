Pune Porsche accident: Grandfather of teen driver, who fatally knocked down 2, arrested

The grandfather of the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly fatally knocked down two IT professionals with his luxury Porsche car in Pune city, was arrested for “wrongful confinement" of their family driver, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday. The teenager’s father has also been named in this case. Two young software engineers were killed after a Porsche Taycan car driven by a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, hit their motorcycle from behind near Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. (PTI FILE)(HT_PRINT)

On Friday, Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar claimed that an attempt was made to establish that the high-end car was not driven by the minor.

Based on a complaint by the juvenile's family driver, the Yerawada Police registered a separate offence against the teen’s grandfather and father under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping a person in confinement), he said.

“Post the accident, the teen’s grandfather and father allegedly took the driver’s phone, put him in confinement in his house on the premises of their bungalow from May 19 to May 20. The driver was freed by his wife,” PTI quoted the official from the crime branch as saying.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

A local court in Pune on Friday remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager's father, in judicial custody. The teenager is in an observation home till June 5.