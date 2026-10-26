Pune railway kitchens, trains to face surprise food audits

Amid growing complaints about food quality and hygiene standards on trains and at railway stations, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to conduct third-party audits of catering services nationwide, including in Pune,

Under the new arrangement, independent teams appointed by the QCI will inspect base kitchens in Pune from this week, food served on trains originating from the city, food plazas, Jan Ahaar outlets and catering stalls. (HT)

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The initiative aims to improve food safety, ensure transparent inspections, and hold catering contractors accountable for violations, with strict action, including licence cancellation, proposed in cases of serious lapses.

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Under the new arrangement, independent teams appointed by the QCI will inspect base kitchens in Pune from this week, food served on trains originating from the city, food plazas, Jan Ahaar outlets and catering stalls. The system will be introduced in phases across all railway divisions, including the Central Railway. The inspections will enable auditors to assess actual food preparation, storage, handling and hygiene practices rather than conditions arranged specifically for an inspection.

Gaurav Jha, group general manager, IRCTC, Mumbai, said, “IRCTC has decided to conduct third-party audits through the Quality Council of India to ensure that railway passengers receive good-quality food and that hygiene standards on trains improve. From now on, trains and catering stalls across the country will be inspected without prior notice.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Passengers pay for food expecting it to be fresh, hygienic and safe to eat. Finding hair, insects or stale food in a meal is unacceptable, particularly when people have limited alternatives while travelling. Surprise inspections are a welcome step, but the authorities must ensure that complaints are addressed promptly,” said Bhushan Mane, a passenger travelling from Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Passengers pay for food expecting it to be fresh, hygienic and safe to eat. Finding hair, insects or stale food in a meal is unacceptable, particularly when people have limited alternatives while travelling. Surprise inspections are a welcome step, but the authorities must ensure that complaints are addressed promptly,” said Bhushan Mane, a passenger travelling from Pune. {{/usCountry}}

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