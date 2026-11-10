Pune records high noise levels on Lakshmi Poojan

Several commercial hubs and traffic-heavy areas across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded high noise levels on Lakshmi Poojan during Diwali, with Laxmi Road registering the highest daytime equivalent noise level (Leq) in Pune city at 82.4 dB(A). Khadki Bazar (81.8 dB(A)) and Shivajinagar (Sakhar Sankul) (81.6 dB(A)) followed, according to ambient noise monitoring data verified by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for November 8. Several commercial hubs and traffic-heavy areas across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded high noise levels on Lakshmi Poojan during Diwali. (FILE)

The elevated levels continued into the night, with Laxmi Road and Khadki Bazar recording 76.5 dB(A) and 76.4 dB(A), respectively. Aundh Gaon followed at 75.5 dB(A), Shaniwarwada at 75.2 dB(A) and Shivajinagar at 75 dB(A).

Kiran Hasbnis, regional officer (additional charge), MPCB, Pune, said, “These readings indicate the preliminary trends observed during the monitoring exercise. The figures are provisional at this stage and may change once the data from all monitoring rounds is consolidated and analysed. The final figures will be shared after the consolidated report is prepared.”

As part of its annual pre-Diwali exercise, the MPCB also tested 16 varieties of firecrackers manufactured by four companies. All samples recorded noise levels below the maximum permissible limit of 125 decibels, according to the board’s 2026 assessment data. However, readings varied considerably across the varieties tested.

Among other Pune locations, Saras Baug recorded a daytime Leq of 74.1 dB(A), followed by University Road at 72.1 dB(A) and Aundh Gaon at 70.6 dB(A). University Road recorded the lowest night-time level among the monitored city locations at 69.7 dB(A).

Pimpri-Chinchwad also recorded elevated levels, with Akurdi near PCMC Hospital registering the highest daytime Leq at 79 dB(A). Pimpri near Jijamata Hospital recorded 71.2 dB(A), while Yamuna Nagar in Nigdi registered 63.9 dB(A).

Hourly readings at Akurdi showed a sharp rise in noise levels during the evening, touching 84.9 dB(A) between 6 pm and 7 pm, 85 dB(A) between 7 pm and 8 pm, and peaking at 85.2 dB(A) between 8 pm and 9 pm.

During night-time monitoring, Yamuna Nagar recorded the highest Leq in Pimpri-Chinchwad at 71.3 dB(A), followed by Pimpri near Jijamata Hospital at 70.1 dB(A) and Akurdi near PCMC Hospital at 69.8 dB(A).

Readings at several monitoring stations were substantially above the ambient noise standards prescribed under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The permissible limits for commercial areas are 65 dB(A) during the day and 55 dB(A) at night. For residential areas, the corresponding limits are 55 dB(A) and 45 dB(A).

The MPCB’s ambient noise monitoring exercise is still underway, with another round scheduled for November 11. Officials said the data would be consolidated and analysed after the third round before being made available in the public domain.