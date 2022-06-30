Pune reports below-normal rainfall in June; light rainfall likely in next few days
PUNE As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar area in Pune recorded 35-millimetre rainfall in June which is 75 per cent below normal. Last year in June, Shivajinagar recorded 153 mm rainfall.
Lohegaon, Pashan, Chinchwad, Lavale and Magarpatta also reported less rainfall in June.
According to IMD, the all-time record for the rainfall in June was reported in 1991 at 525.5 mm rainfall for Pune city.
Pune district also continued to report a deficit in June with rainfall deficiency at 60 per cent, according to the weather department.
On Thursday, many parts of Pune city reported light rainfall between 6 pm till 8:30 pm. According to IMD, Shivajinagar reported 2.4 mm, Lohegaon reported 0.4 mm, Chinchwad reported 2.5 mm and Magarpatta reported 4 mm rainfall.
Ghat regions along the west coast also continue to report less rainfall. Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station, recorded 306.5 mm rainfall in June this year which was 61 per cent below normal. According to IMD, Mahabaleshwar reported 1,289.2 mm of rainfall in June last year.
KS Hosalikar, head of IMD Pune said that the rainfall in ghat regions this time was less.
“Many regions along the ghat reported less rainfall. Also, the catchment areas of dams have reported less rainfall for Pune and Mumbai as well,” said Hosalikar.
IMD officials noted that July will start on a dry note for Pune city.
“Light rainfall is very likely in Pune city in the first few days of July along with cloudy weather. Also, after July 1, there are no weather warnings for Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. However, Konkan and Goa have a heavy rainfall warning till July 4,” said IMD officials.
