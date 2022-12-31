Pune RTO issues 1.46 lakh learning and 2.30 lakh permanent licences this year

As the year 2022 draws to a close, it appears that a greater number of drivers have hit the city roads this year, with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) issuing 1.46 lakh learning and 2.30 lakh permanent licences this year.

Similarly, the number of vehicles registered in Pune has gone up this year, with a total of 2.58 lakh registrations with the RTO this year across all segments.

According to Pune RTO stats, from January 1 to December 29, this year, a total of 1,46,796 learning and 2,30,153 permanent licences were issued. The Pune RTO, meanwhile, issued 1,25,121 learning and 1,88,755 permanent licences from January 1 to December 31, last year.

Also, last year’s 1,79,023 vehicle registrations have gone up to 2.58 lakh this year.

The number of vehicles sold and registered in Pune city has increased dramatically this year.

“The licence department has received a good response this year. As all the processes are online, anyone can apply from anywhere, take the online test and obtain the learning licence,” Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer at the Pune RTO, informed.

Meanwhile, the Pune RTO is currently running low on smart cards that will be used to issue vehicle registration certificates (RC). According to reports, the RTO head office has issued limited cards in recent days due to a severe shortage.