Pune News
pune news

Pune RTO revenue crossed pre-pandemic level in 2021

In 2021, Pune RTO received ₹1,027 crore, which was the highest for any regional transport office in Maharashtra during the year. In 2019, the revenue was ₹1,020 crore, as per National Vehicle Register data
According to an official, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad RTOs every year gives around 20 per cent of overall revenue to the state government. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 09:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The revenue coming majorly from vehicle registrations at Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has crossed the pre-pandemic level in 2021, according to statistics based on National Vehicle Register maintained by the central ministry of road transport and highways.

In 2021, Pune RTO received 1,027 crore, which was the highest for any regional transport office in Maharashtra during the year. In 2019, the revenue was 1,020 crore, as per National Vehicle Register data.

There are at least 52 RTOs across Maharashtra where revenue had taken a hit during 2020 mainly due to restrictions in the light of Covid.

“With situation improving and curbs being relaxed, revenue generation has returned to normal,” said a senior RTO officer on condition of anonymity.

According to an official, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad RTOs every year gives around 20 per cent of overall revenue to the state government.

In 2021, total revenue generated from 52 RTO offices stood at 5,303 crore

The figures of revenue also suggested that the registration of vehicles in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regional transport offices posted a recovery in 2021 compared to that in 2020.

Pune RTO saw around a 13 per cent increase in vehicle registrations compared to 2020 while Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO witnessed around a six per cent increase.

