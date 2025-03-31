Pune sizzles at 39°C, logs season’s highest temperature 

With Shivajinagar logging a 39 degrees Celsius temperature, Pune city recorded the warmest day and night temperatures of the season on Sunday, March 30. As per the official data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, the difference between the normal and actual temperature in minimum and maximum temperatures in Shivajinagar was 3.7 degrees and 1.8 degrees, respectively. With the early onset of the summer season this year, Pune has been experiencing higher temperatures since January. (HT )

Apart from Shivajinagar, the eastern part of the city also recorded a temperature that was significantly above the normal level. The temperature in Magarpatta and Wadgaonsheri was recorded as 37.6 and 38 degrees, respectively. In Lohegaon, the mercury was 40.4 degrees Celsius, which was above the normal level by 3.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Chandrapur, logging 42.4 degrees Celsius.

With the early onset of the summer season this year, Pune has been experiencing higher temperatures since January. The average temperature in January was recorded at 1.2 degrees above normal and in February, it was above the normal level by 2.2 degrees. Continuing this trend, the average temperature till March 30 was recorded as 37.5 degrees Celsius during the time, and it was higher by 2 degrees.

Yellow alert for Pune

The IMD forecast for the city for April 1 and 2 indicated that during this time, the city is likely to experience cloudy weather with light rainfall, thunder and lightning activities. Apart from Pune, districts in Konkan, Marathwada and the north Maharashtra region also have been issued a yellow alert.

Speaking about the trend, SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said,” Under the influence of a system including a trough and wind confluence over Central and adjoining parts of Maharashtra in lower tropospheric level, the state likely to receive rainfall in many places in Maharashtra including Pune. “

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting division, IMD Pune said,” High temperature and moisture incursion in the State will result in atmospheric instability. There are chances of the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds in the afternoon hours in some areas of the state.”