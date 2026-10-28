Pune station chokes as long-distance trains arrive 6-7 hrs late

PUNE: Pune railway station is facing congestion during peak hours as several long-distance trains arrive six to seven hours behind schedule, disrupting railway operations and affecting the punctuality of trains departing from the city. The delays are particularly problematic during the station’s busiest periods; between 5 pm and 7 pm and again between 10 pm and 12 am, when multiple late-running trains arrive at the same time.

Pune railway station faces congestion during peak hours as several long-distance trains arrive six to seven hours late, disrupting operations and affecting punctuality of trains departing from the city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Trains terminating at Pune station occupy platforms for around 30 to 40 minutes to allow passengers to alight and for essential technical procedures to be completed. When these trains arrive late, they continue to occupy platforms during peak hours, leaving insufficient space for trains arriving after them. As a result, several incoming trains have to be held at the home signal outside the station or stopped within the railway section until a platform becomes available. The congestion also increases the number of passengers waiting on platforms, adding to the pressure on station infrastructure during busy hours.

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A passenger Kushal Das, travelling by the Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express, said, “The train was running several hours behind schedule, and the uncertainty over the arrival time caused considerable inconvenience. We had made arrangements to be received at Pune station, but the delay disrupted our plans. Long-distance passengers, especially those travelling with children and elderly family members, find it difficult to manage when there is no clarity about when the train will reach its destination.”

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{{^usCountry}} While another passenger, Danish Bhat who travels by the Jammu Tawi–Pune Jhelum Express, said, “The delay made the journey exhausting, as we had to wait for hours beyond the scheduled arrival time. Passengers have other commitments after reaching Pune, including connecting journeys and arrangements to get home. Such prolonged delays create unnecessary stress, particularly when passengers are not sure how much longer they will have to wait. The railway authorities should improve punctuality and provide timely updates about delays.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While another passenger, Danish Bhat who travels by the Jammu Tawi–Pune Jhelum Express, said, “The delay made the journey exhausting, as we had to wait for hours beyond the scheduled arrival time. Passengers have other commitments after reaching Pune, including connecting journeys and arrangements to get home. Such prolonged delays create unnecessary stress, particularly when passengers are not sure how much longer they will have to wait. The railway authorities should improve punctuality and provide timely updates about delays.” {{/usCountry}}

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The delay in the arrival of terminating trains also affects their cleaning, maintenance and preparation for subsequent operations. This can, in turn, disrupt the departure schedule of trains originating from Pune, affecting passengers travelling to various destinations. Among the long-distance trains frequently affected by delays are the Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express, Jodhpur-Pune Express, Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express, Howrah-Pune Duronto Express, and Chennai-Pune Express.

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Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson, said that the division is making efforts to ensure that trains departing from Pune remain on schedule despite delays in incoming services. “Trains arriving in Pune are getting delayed because of ongoing work across various railway sections and trains arriving late. Despite these delays, we give priority to operating trains departing from Pune according to their scheduled timings. We are now adding new tracks so trains will run on time now,” he said.