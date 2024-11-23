Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.29 °C, check weather forecast for November 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 24, 2024 25.96 °C Broken clouds November 25, 2024 26.34 °C Broken clouds November 26, 2024 25.27 °C Broken clouds November 27, 2024 25.44 °C Few clouds November 28, 2024 25.27 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 24.58 °C Few clouds November 30, 2024 24.39 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.39 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 25.33 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on November 23, 2024, is 25.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.29 °C and 28.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.36 °C and 28.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 212.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024

