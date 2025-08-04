Pune’s biggest vehicle parking lot with 766-vehicle capacity to open in Kothrud

In a significant move to decongest traffic and offer respite to residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation is preparing to inaugurate the city’s biggest public parking facility in Kothrud, near City Pride in the Gokhale Business Bay area. The facility, located at Survey No. 20/2, spans 13,488 square metres and will accommodate 364 four-wheelers and 402 two-wheelers. It is expected to open to the public within the next 15 days pending final technical clearances, according to chief engineer (Projects ) Dinkar Gojare. The parking area was a condition attached to the building approval for the commercial complex and has now been formally transferred to PMC for public use. (HT)

“The new parking lot is expected to help organise vehicle movement and ease congestion in one of Pune’s busiest areas. With vehicle registrations in the city having crossed 45 lakh and continuing to rise each year, public parking infrastructure remains a critical need. The effectiveness of this new facility in Kothrud will set the tone for future parking arrangements across other parts of the city,” Gojare added.

Although PMC’s 30 existing public parking lots generate ₹6 crore annually, Kothrud lacked any civic-run parking infrastructure. The parking area was a condition attached to the building approval for the commercial complex and has now been formally transferred to PMC for public use.

Over the past decade, Kothrud has seen rapid urbanisation, with new residential towers, commercial spaces, and educational institutions leading to a significant increase in vehicular population. The absence of designated municipal parking has forced commuters to park on roadside in areas like Warje Malwadi and Dashbhuja Ganpati Chowk, leading to congestion and traffic violations. Many residents have been left with little choice but to pay steep rates at private parking lots, especially near City Pride.

“We have been struggling to find parking for even two-wheelers. Malls charge too much, and there’s no space around residential buildings. This facility should be affordable and well-managed,” said Sunil Joshi, a resident of Paud Road.

Meenal Bhosale, a regular commuter in the area, said, “It’s good to see PMC finally stepping in. They must also ensure security and CCTV coverage. I hope they don’t charge excessive rates like private contractors.”

Ajit Deshpande, who travels daily through Karve Road, added, “There’s no proper parking in the Dashbhuja area. Everyone ends up risking fines or traffic snarls. I welcome this but PMC must replicate it in other areas, too.”