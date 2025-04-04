Rain in Pune causes tree fall incidents, power outage; man suffers injuries as car shed collapses

A man sustained injuries to his hands after an iron car shed collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain in Balewadi near Bharati Vidyapeeth School around 6 pm on Thursday. Additionally, 11 incidents of tree falls were reported from various parts of the city, said officials of the fire brigade. The incidents occurred in Aundh, Bavdhan, Hadapsar, Market Yard, Warje, Baner, and Kumthekar Road. Parked cars were also damaged in these incidents at Baner and Kumthekar Road, said officials. A man sustained injuries to his hands after an iron car shed collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain in Balewadi near Bharati Vidyapeeth School around 6 pm on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Senior inspector Navnath Jagtap of Baner police said, “A man was working near a tin sheet shed at an under-construction site in Balewadi when strong winds and intense rain caused the shed to collapse, injuring his arms. The case is being investigated as an accident.”

On Thursday evening, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of the city and suburbs, affecting areas such as Shivajinagar, Budhwar Peth, Shukrawar Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Deccan, Aundh, Sangvi, Baner, Pashan, Kothrud, Nanded City, Narhe, and Dhayari. Power outages were reported in multiple areas, with residents in South Pune, Bavdhan, and Tilak Road facing an hour-long blackout, while those in Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Undri, NIBM, Salunkhe Vihar, and Camp endured outages lasting over six hours.

Devendra Potphode, PMC fire chief, confirmed the tree fall incidents, stating, “The fire department and police are working to clear the affected areas and remove fallen trees.”

Among the tree fall incidents, one was reported on Medipoint Hospital Road in Aundh, while in Bavdhan, a tree collapsed on an electric depot in Shindenagar. In Hadapsar, trees fell on the road near Ramtekdi Bus Stop, Magarpatta Chowk Road, behind Kirloskar Company, near the Hyundai Showroom, and on a four-wheeler near SRPF Group Number One, Ramtekdi. In Market Yard, a tree came down inside Sandesh Society, while in Warje, a tree collapsed on the road near Warje fire station. Baner saw a tree fall on a four-wheeler in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, and on Kumthekar Road, a tree came down on a four-wheeler near Aware Khanawal.