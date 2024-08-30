Rainfall activity likely to pick up during first week of September

After experiencing significantly above normal rainfall in August, Pune is now set to experience a significant increase in rainfall activity during the first week of September. As per the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pune district is likely to experience light to moderate category rainfall during the next four days and a yellow alert for the same has been issued till September 3. Rainfall activity is likely to continue throughout the week and even on the first day of the Ganesh festival, the city will experience good rainfall activity. According to a video forecast issued by IMD on Friday, there is a deep depression currently over Kutch and the adjoining areas of Kutch and Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea. (HT PHOTO)

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting, IMD Pune, said, “The well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha is likely to move further west-northwest towards north Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining Odisha coast, and intensify into a depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal in the upcoming days. The westerly winds are also likely to strengthen and bring good rainfall activity in the entire state. There is a chance that on the first day of the Ganesh festival, the city may experience good rainfall activity.”

According to a video forecast issued by IMD on Friday, there is a deep depression currently over Kutch and the adjoining areas of Kutch and Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea. There is a well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure belt is active over the south of Gujarat to the Kerala coast. Under the influence of these systems, the state is likely to see good rainfall activity in the next three to four days, and a yellow alert for light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning has been issued for many districts of the state. With this, the state is likely to experience a wet beginning to the month of September. Earlier in its outlook for August and September, the IMD had indicated that above normal rainfall is likely to be experienced in September.

BOX

At 303 mm, Pune sees highest August rainfall since 2013

As per IMD data, the highest August rainfall since 2013 was recorded in 2014 as 280.6 mm. However, the record was broken this year with 303 mm rainfall recorded till August 30, 2024. Pune/Shivajinagar experienced the highest August rainfall since 2013. The city experienced good rainfall activity in early August. The convective rain helped make up for the short break phase, only to be followed by increased rainfall activity during the last week of the month. This brought a good amount of rain in the city, leading to significantly above normal rainfall in August.

Meanwhile, the data also highlighted that all three months namely June, July and August recorded above normal rainfall this monsoon season. In June, the city recorded 252 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 166.3 mm. In July, the city recorded 364.7 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 180.1. In August, the city recorded 303 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 142.9 mm.