Indapur witnessed rival rallies on Wednesday over tehsildar Jeevan Bansode, with BJP leaders demanding his removal over alleged corruption and administrative delays, while NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leaders rallied in his support, accusing opponents of targeting him for acting against irregularities.

The protest against Bansode was led by senior BJP leader Pradeep Garatkar and BJP youth leader Pravin Mane. (HT photo) more less

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The protest against Bansode was led by senior BJP leader Pradeep Garatkar and BJP youth leader Pravin Mane. Protesters alleged delays in farm access road cases and applications under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar and Shravan Bal Yojana. They also alleged that routine administrative work was held up unless payments were made.

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Garatkar accused the tehsil office of neglecting public grievances, particularly those of farmers.

“I have received several complaints about the functioning of the tehsil office. The administration is expected to work within the framework of the law and ensure justice for ordinary citizens, but people are being made to run from pillar to post for their basic rights. Farmers’ road-related cases have remained pending for years, and there are allegations of corruption and arbitrary functioning at different levels of the office. We will not allow this to continue,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mane demanded disclosure of pending cases and fixed disposal timelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mane demanded disclosure of pending cases and fixed disposal timelines. {{/usCountry}}

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“The administration is meant to serve people and not behave like rulers. Farmers and ordinary citizens should not have to visit the tehsil office repeatedly for basic documents and services. There are complaints that work is not done unless money is paid. Several agricultural road cases have been pending for years, and in some instances, decisions are taken without even conducting a site inspection,” he said.

At a counter-rally, NCP leaders alleged that the campaign against Bansode was aimed at pressuring him over action taken during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

NCP taluka president Hanumant Kokate defended the tehsildar, saying he had resisted political pressure.

“I have rarely seen a tehsildar who is as committed to transparent and people-oriented administration as Jeevan Bansode. He has been working in the interest of the people and has taken decisions without succumbing to pressure. The opposition is attempting to create unnecessary controversy,” he said.

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Bansode maintained that he had acted in the public interest and would not yield to pressure.

“I have always given priority to the interests of ordinary citizens and have been functioning transparently. I believe that some political individuals who were unhappy with certain tough decisions taken by me may have decided to launch this agitation. Holding protests is their democratic right, but ensuring transparent administration is my responsibility. I will continue to discharge my duties in the same manner without giving in to pressure,” he said.

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he had received complaints and would review the matter before deciding on further action.