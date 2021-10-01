Residents irked over damaged Porwal road in Dhanori

Heavy rain last week has further impaired the 4km stretch along Porwal road in Dhanori, Lohegaon, which was already damaged with umpteen potholes proving a daily hurdle for thousands of commuters and posing a risk to their lives during the rainy season. The condition of the road has remained the same despite residents having repeatedly complained to the authorities, both orally and in writing.

Neeru Adhlakha, a resident, said, “Since we have come to live here, it is a major issue for all residents living in this area. Only Porwal road connects all the residential housing societies here and despite repeatedly demanding concretisation of the road, the civic body has not taken any action. Lives are at risk when we take our children with us while riding bikes on this road. There are stones lying everywhere and it is difficult to maintain balance while riding.”

Shreyas Rathi, another resident, said, “Almost 90% of the people that live in this area are salaried tax payers. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should immediately carry out repairs else there will be serious injuries caused to commuters travelling along this road. Also there are no street lights in some parts of this road. We are demanding our basic right to get a proper road with street lights.”

Porwal road starts at the old Octroi chowk on Dhanori-Lohegaon road and ends at D Y Patil road. New housing societies are coming up along the entire stretch in addition to the two high schools already located there. So working people, students and women have to travel daily along this road only with the only alternative being the 6km-long route from Lohegaon village.

Assistant municipal commissioner of Nagar road-Vadgaonsheri ward office, PMC, Suhas Jagtap, said, “Pothole repairs are underway and they will be filled up soon. Complete repair of the road will start soon but as it is still raining, the work is getting affected.”