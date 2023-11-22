close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / ‘Restaurant-on-wheels’ rolls out at Pune railway station

‘Restaurant-on-wheels’ rolls out at Pune railway station

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 22, 2023 07:00 AM IST

A rail coach restaurant under the Railways’ food-on-wheels concept will be inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey at the Pune Railway Station at 11 am on Wednesday

Punekars will now be able to enjoy delicious food at affordable rates in a coach restaurant at Pune railway station.

The “restaurant on wheels” is housed in an old railway coach located near the parking lot behind the main building of Pune railway station. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)
The “restaurant on wheels” is housed in an old railway coach located near the parking lot behind the main building of Pune railway station. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

A rail coach restaurant under the Railways’ food-on-wheels concept will be inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey at the Pune Railway Station at 11 am on Wednesday. Under the concept, an abandoned railway coach has been converted into a restaurant.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The “restaurant on wheels” is housed in an old railway coach located near the parking lot behind the main building of Pune railway station. The round-the-clock restaurant with attractive design and decoration has a dining place with 10 tables that could accommodates 40 patrons. The interior of the restaurant is based on rail-themed settings.

Under the Railways’ food-on-wheels concept, the first restaurant in the country was opened at Margaon station, followed by the second at Asansol railway station in West Bengal on February 26, 2020. The Central Railway started “restaurant on wheels” in Mumbai and Nagpur. The first restaurant in Pune division was opened at Chinchwad railway station in December 2022.

“The restaurant at the railway station premises will provide excellent food to the common man and railway passengers alike,” said Ramdas Bhise, Pune Rail Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Divisional Commercial Manager.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out