Ring road project: Dist admn awards 250 crore to 275 farmers for 125-acre land acquisition

Pune: The Pune district administration gave ₹250 crore as compensation towards acquisition of 125 acres for the ambitious Pune ring road project. Pune district administration gave ₹ 250 crore as compensation towards acquisition of 125 acres for the Pune ring road project. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the land acquisition department, of the 16,940 account holders in 35 villages related to the land acquisition process for the project, 8,030 have given consent for land acquisition, including 275 who have been given ₹250 crore as compensation for parting with 125 acres. Officials said the response is good as process of payment distribution is swift.

The administration has awarded 25 per cent more compensation to landholders if they submit the consent option and sign the agreement with the government by July 31.

Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, after reviewing the land acquisition process on Wednesday, said, “The option of adjudication by consent is garnering good response from landowners and since it takes time to provide documents for possession of land, the landowners have requested for an extension for consent option.”

Accordingly, it has been decided to extend the deadline for submission of options till August 21, 2023. If the consent letter and agreement are not received by the extended deadline, the award of land acquisition will be announced by authorities without the additional payment of 25 per cent.

Deshmukh has appealed to landholders to benefit from 25 per cent more remuneration through the consent option.