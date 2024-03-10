RTE admission process begins in Maharashtra

After much delay, the state school education department has started the admission process under the Right to Education Act (RTE) with the process of school registration being started first. State director, primary education department, Sharad Gosavi, informed that the education department has sought guidance from the government regarding the implementation of Maratha reservation in the RTE process. Since the RTE Act was amended a few days ago, more than 90,000 schools in the state will have to register for it. The deadline for school registration is March 18 and after registration of schools, the process of accepting admission applications of students will begin. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Every year, lakhs of parents in Maharashtra wait for the RTE admission process with around 80,000 to 90,000 students in the state admitted under RTE annually. However, this year, the state government has made a change that if there is an English medium school within 1 km of a government or aided school, admission will not be given to the respective school. Not only English medium schools but other schools, too, have come under the purview of the RTE due to the change in the law. The education department is expecting that this will increase the admission capacity.

While the state school education department has started the RTE admission process for the academic year 2024-25 late, the actual admission process, too, will be delayed by implementing the school registration and online admission process. Due to the delay on the part of the education department, many parents take admission for their children in other schools every year. There is now demand that the admission process be carried out in the next three to four months as the registration has started in the month of March.

Gosavi said, “According to the government order, the primary education department has started the process of school registration. Student registration will be started after school registration. Until then, parents should keep the documents required for RTE admission ready. Also, guidance has been sought from the government on how to implement reservation for the Maratha community in the RTE process.”