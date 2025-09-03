RTO to introduce interceptor vehicles to detect road offences

Pune: The curb traffic violations, the Maharashtra transport department will be introducing modern “interceptor vehicles” in Pune. Purchased around eight months ago, the vehicles, fitted with advanced systems such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and radar-based monitoring, will be deployed across the city to detect offenders. Dhanbad,Jharkhand,INDIA, August 16: Deputy Commissioner A Dodde flag off Interceptor Vehicle at police line in Dhanbad on Wednesday .16,2018-(Photo Chandan Paul-Hindustan Times) Reprt:Subash Mishra

As per the information given by the Pune regional transport office (RTO), the interceptor vehicles will monitor speeding, signal violations, and lane discipline with real-time data collection. The system will also detect whether vehicle is overloaded, driver is wearing seatbelt and helmetless riders. Offences will be recorded instantly and challans generated electronically. The collected data will be linked to the e-challan system, ensuring seamless enforcement and reducing manual intervention.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy RTO, Pune, said on Tuesday, “Work to operationalise interceptor vehicles with radar systems has already started. Within a few days, the system will roll out in the city. The vehicles will help us track traffic violations and the data will be transmitted to the enforcement system immediately.”

The department has acquired eight interceptor vehicles. Each unit is capable of recording violations from a distance of 100 to 500 metres, using high-resolution cameras and radar technology.

“The initiative is a part of the government’s strategy to reduce accidents, curb reckless driving, and bring more discipline to Pune’s growing vehicular traffic,” he said.