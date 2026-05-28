Pune: The famed Sarang Helicopter Display Team will showcase upgraded aerial manoeuvres with its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv fleet during the convocation ceremony at the National Defence Academy on May 29. Sarang helicopter display to add colour to NDA’s 150th convocation ceremony

This marks the team’s return to the academy’s convocation ceremony after a two-year gap.

With the recent induction of a fifth helicopter into the formation, the team is preparing to present more complex aerial displays. Squadron Leader B.S. Dumre said that during the crossover break manoeuvre, where helicopters cross each other in formation, the fifth aircraft will now fly through the centre. In another sequence, the additional helicopter will pierce through the heart-shaped formation, while the Sarang’s split formation breaks out in five different directions.

“The five-helicopter display has been showcased at other places in India, but this will be the first time we will perform it at the NDA,” Dumre said. “This time, two women co-pilots, Squadron Leader Nidarshana and Squadron Leader Ankita, will participate in the display.”

NDA’s Passing Out Parade on May 30 for the historic 150th Course carries added significance because it will feature the third graduating batch of women cadets from the academy, marking another milestone in the Armed Forces’ journey towards gender integration. Ahead of the parade, the convocation ceremony on May 29 will feature the Sarang team performing precision flying and synchronised formations over the academy’s Sudan Block with its brightly painted helicopters.