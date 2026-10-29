Satyaki Savarkar denies publicity motive in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

Complainant Satyaki Savarkar on Wednesday denied that his defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was intended to gain publicity, telling a Pune court that he had approached it because his grandfather, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, had been defamed.

The cross-examination also covered the Kapoor Commission report on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The case concerns Gandhi’s alleged remarks about the Hindutva ideologue. During cross-examination before judicial magistrate first class Amol Shriram Shinde, Satyaki faced questions about Savarkar’s ideology, his historical relationship with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Kapoor Commission report and the complainant’s media presence.

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Questioned by Gandhi’s advocate, Milind D Pawar, Satyaki disagreed with the suggestion that Savarkar and Ambedkar lacked ideological common ground. He said they shared views on caste eradication and the analysis of Islam. However, he said he could not confirm whether historical evidence showed that Ambedkar had explicitly endorsed Savarkar’s concept of Hindutva.

The cross-examination also covered the Kapoor Commission report on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Satyaki maintained that the commission’s opinion concerning his grandfather was beyond its jurisdiction, adding that Savarkar’s name did not figure in its final conclusion.

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{{^usCountry}} Savarkar died on February 26, 1966. During questioning about his grandfather’s health and the circumstances surrounding his death, Satyaki Savarkar denied suggestions that Savarkar had been apprehensive about the commission, frequently fallen ill because of such apprehension or attempted suicide by jumping into the sea at Worli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savarkar died on February 26, 1966. During questioning about his grandfather’s health and the circumstances surrounding his death, Satyaki Savarkar denied suggestions that Savarkar had been apprehensive about the commission, frequently fallen ill because of such apprehension or attempted suicide by jumping into the sea at Worli. {{/usCountry}}

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The defence also questioned Satyaki about claims circulated on social media, including a document referring to an alleged post on X by Professor Arun Prakash Mishra. Satyaki said he did not know Mishra and could not verify the account’s authenticity or confirm a claim concerning Nathuram Godse.

Asked about an allegation that Savarkar and his co-accused had planned to portray Muslims as responsible for Gandhi’s assassination, Satyaki cited the judicial proceedings, stating that Savarkar had been acquitted by the special court. He argued that the question cast doubt on the judicial process.

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Satyaki acknowledged that he regularly used X, had a substantial following and had appeared on television to discuss developments in the case. However, he denied that the proceedings had increased the frequency of his media appearances and said he could not comment on whether they had enhanced his popularity.

He also said he ran Mrutyunjay Prakashan and could not comment on whether sales of books on Savarkar had increased after the case was filed.

The cross-examination was deferred due to remand work and other court duties. The proceedings will resume on November 3.