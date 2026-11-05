Savarkar case: Witness says Godse’s RSS-Hindu Mahasabha claim was personal opinion

In the defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of freedom fighter V D Savarkar, against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a complainant’s witness told a Pune court on Tuesday that his grandfather Gopal Godse’s assertion that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Hindu Mahasabha were one organisation with identical aims and objectives was his personal opinion. Referring to the inquiry report, which mentions Savarkar and his group, he said the reference was in the nature of a theory or supposition about the alleged conspiracy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

During cross-examination, the witness said he could not independently comment on whether the two organisations were identical or shared the same objectives.

The deposition was recorded before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amol Shriram Shinde. Advocate Milind D Pawar, representing Gandhi, conducted the cross-examination.

The defence questioned the witness about the Justice JL Kapur Commission of Inquiry report into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, particularly its references to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS.

The witness maintained that the report did not record a final finding that Savarkar, the Hindu Mahasabha or the RSS had conspired to assassinate Gandhi or were directly involved in the killing.

Referring to the inquiry report, which mentions Savarkar and his group, he said the reference was in the nature of a theory or supposition about the alleged conspiracy. He argued that the commission’s final findings did not establish their involvement.

“The court had acquitted Savarkar. Therefore, the Kapur Commission report has no value in our eyes,” the witness said, adding that a commission of inquiry did not have the authority to sentence anyone.

He also said the commission’s mandate was to examine possible lapses in the investigation and that its report could not be treated as superior to a court judgment.

During questioning about the commission’s report, the witness agreed that the evidence discussed under the RSS heading was equally applicable, in its entirety, to the Hindu Mahasabha. However, he cited former Pune district magistrate VT Dehejia’s statement that no evidence of the Hindu Mahasabha’s involvement in anti-Gandhi activities had come to his notice.

The cross-examination also covered security arrangements for Gandhi before his assassination on January 30, 1948, and alleged investigative lapses following the January 20 bomb attack.

The further cross-examination was deferred to December 4 at the request of advocates from both sides.