PUNE: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, has proposed action against 2,003 schools that failed to complete the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) self-assessment for the academic year 2025-26 despite repeated reminders.
In a communication issued to education officials across the state on November 18, SCERT director Mangesh Joshi directed them to obtain explanations from the defaulting schools and submit reports to his office. A district-wise list of the 2,003 schools has also been released
According to SCERT, the state has 1,08,092 schools, of which 1,05,996 (98.15%) completed the self-assessment by the final extended deadline of May 15, 2026. The council noted that 93 of the non-compliant schools were found to be closed.
“Despite repeated instructions and deadline extensions, 2,003 schools failed to complete the SQAAF self-assessment for 2025-26. We have directed the concerned education officials to seek explanations from these schools on why action, including discontinuation of the 25% RTE admission quota and government grants, should not be initiated against them,” said Mangesh Joshi, director, SCERT Maharashtra.
Kimaya Boralkar is a Pune-based journalist with Hindustan Times. Her forte is everything education in Pune and across Maharashtra, from schools and universities to entrance exams, government policies, and student issues.A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism,When she's not on the education beat, you'll find her reporting on human-interest stories, science and research, and cultural events, always looking for stories worth telling.Read More