PUNE: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, has proposed action against 2,003 schools that failed to complete the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) self-assessment for the academic year 2025-26 despite repeated reminders. SCERT has proposed action against 2,003 schools that failed to complete School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework self-assessment for academic year 2025-26. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In a communication issued to education officials across the state on November 18, SCERT director Mangesh Joshi directed them to obtain explanations from the defaulting schools and submit reports to his office. A district-wise list of the 2,003 schools has also been released

According to SCERT, the state has 1,08,092 schools, of which 1,05,996 (98.15%) completed the self-assessment by the final extended deadline of May 15, 2026. The council noted that 93 of the non-compliant schools were found to be closed.

“Despite repeated instructions and deadline extensions, 2,003 schools failed to complete the SQAAF self-assessment for 2025-26. We have directed the concerned education officials to seek explanations from these schools on why action, including discontinuation of the 25% RTE admission quota and government grants, should not be initiated against them,” said Mangesh Joshi, director, SCERT Maharashtra.