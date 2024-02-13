Scholarship exams to be held on Feb 18

The preparation for the Class 5 and 8 Scholarship Examination conducted through the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) has been completed and on February 18, 8.91 lakh students will appear for the examination at 6,183 examination centres across the state. The hall tickets for this examination have been made available by the State Examination Council from February 2 on the login ID of the school. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information given by MSEC, 5,10,378 students of class 5 and 3,81,332 students of class 8 have registered for the examination.

“In order to search for intelligent students in the state and encourage them to provide scholarships, the scholarship examination is conducted by the state government through the State Examination Council from the academic year 1954-55. This year 16,693 scholarship sets are sanctioned for class 5. While 16,588 sets are approved for class 8. A scholarship of ₹750 per month is given for class 8 students and ₹500 per month for class 5 students,” said Nand Kumar Bedse, chairman of the State Examination Council.

