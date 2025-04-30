Security beefed up in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, security measures have been intensified across the Pimpri-Chinchwad region. The local police have stepped up patrolling efforts to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents. Senior police officers are supervising enhanced security deployments across sensitive and crowded areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on directives from the state government and the Home Department, police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey has launched large-scale patrolling operations throughout the Commissionerate. Senior police officers are supervising enhanced security deployments across sensitive and crowded areas, including shopping malls, commercial complexes, markets, religious places, and other key public zones.

Police officials have urged residents to stay calm but vigilant. As part of community outreach, officers are engaging with local citizens and stakeholders to reinforce public trust and maintain order. In addition, the police department has issued a strict warning against spreading misinformation through social media or any other platform.