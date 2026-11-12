PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received bomb threat emails on two of its official email IDs, including that of the municipal commissioner, on Thursday, triggering a security alert and a search operation at its headquarters in Shivajinagar. Security agencies searched the premises but found nothing suspicious.

Security tightened after PMC receives third bomb threat in six months

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This is the third such threat received by the civic body, following a similar email on November 3 and an earlier one on June 10.

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Prajit Nair, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We received emails on two official IDs, including one belonging to the PMC commissioner. We informed the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), fire brigade, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police. The email was written in a specific language, and we have informed the police about it. Earlier too, we had strengthened security arrangements at the PMC headquarters following similar threats.”

Ganesh Sinune, chief, PMC disaster management department, said, “All necessary security steps were taken immediately after the mail was received. However, nothing suspicious was found.”

Police and security personnel inspected the civic headquarters and checked the premises for suspicious objects.

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{{^usCountry}} Police inspector Girish Dighavkar of Shivajinagar police station confirmed that the civic body had received threat emails. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police inspector Girish Dighavkar of Shivajinagar police station confirmed that the civic body had received threat emails. {{/usCountry}}

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“We conducted checks of the premises, but nothing suspicious was found. Further investigation is underway in coordination with other agencies,” Dighavkar said.

The latest threat has raised security concerns at the civic headquarters, which sees a large daily footfall of citizens, elected representatives, contractors and government officials.

Following the earlier threats, the civic administration had strengthened security arrangements at the PMC headquarters. Measures included inspection of vehicles entering the premises, baggage checks and round-the-clock deployment of security personnel near the mayor’s office.

Police are examining the latest emails to establish the sender’s identity and ascertain whether the threats are connected to earlier incidents. Investigators are also coordinating with other security agencies as part of the probe, officials said.

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The November 3 threats had targeted the Shivajinagar court, a Metro station and the mayor’s office, prompting searches by police and the BDDS. No suspicious objects were found during those searches. On June 10, a similar threat was received by PMC.