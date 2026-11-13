Senior citizen loses ₹32 lakh in digital arrest fraud

A 75-year-old woman from Karvenagar was allegedly cheated of ₹32 lakh by cyber fraudsters who threatened to arrest her in connection with a fictitious ₹2-crore financial fraud involving a bank in Nashik. The fraudsters allegedly threatened her with a digital arrest and warned that her properties and bank accounts would be frozen if she failed to comply with their instructions. The incident took place between October 6 and November 6. The FIR was lodged on November 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place between October 6 and November 6. The FIR was lodged on November 11.

According to the police, the complainant received a phone call from unidentified persons on October 6. The callers allegedly told her that her Aadhaar card details had been misused to facilitate a financial fraud involving ₹2 crore at a Canara Bank branch in Nashik.

The fraudsters claimed that the money involved in the alleged transaction had been transferred to her bank account. They warned her that a warrant would be issued against her and that she would be arrested if she failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Believing their claims and fearing arrest, the woman allegedly transferred money through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) facility to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters on multiple occasions. Between October 6 and November 6, she transferred a total of ₹32 lakh. However, even after receiving the money, the fraudsters allegedly continued demanding additional payments from her.

Suspicious of their repeated demands, the woman made inquiries and subsequently realised that she had been duped. She then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Warje police have registered a case against unidentified cyber fraudsters. Police inspector Suvarna Hulwan is investigating the case.