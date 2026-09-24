Seven kidnapping cases filed in a single day in Pune

The police on Wednesday filed seven cases of alleged kidnapping involving women and girls. At the Vishrambaug Police Station, a case was registered under Section 140(3) of the BNS after a 70-year-old woman alleged that an unidentified person had forcibly and secretly taken away her 42-year-old daughter.

At the Bibvewadi Police Station, a 48-year-old complainant reported that her 16-year-old daughter had allegedly been taken away by an unidentified person after being lured on September 21. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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At the Bibvewadi Police Station, a 48-year-old complainant reported that her 16-year-old daughter had allegedly been taken away by an unidentified person after being lured on September 21. The case was registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS.

Another case was registered at Bibvewadi Police Station after a 45-year-old woman reported that her 15-year-old daughter had allegedly been taken away on September 21 after being lured by an unidentified person.

At Nanded City Police Station, a 24-year-old complainant reported that her 22-year-old sister had allegedly been forcibly taken away by an unidentified person. Police registered a case under Section 140(3) of the BNS.

Two more cases under the same section were registered at Vishrantwadi Police Station. A 37-year-old complainant reported that her 18-year-old daughter had allegedly been taken away and a 70-year-old complainant reported that her 42-year-old daughter had allegedly been taken away.

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{{^usCountry}} A similar case was registered at Manjari Police Station after a 25-year-old complainant reported that his 19-year-old wife had allegedly been taken away by an unidentified person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar case was registered at Manjari Police Station after a 25-year-old complainant reported that his 19-year-old wife had allegedly been taken away by an unidentified person. {{/usCountry}}

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