Shah, Gadkari to address BJP leaders on July 21

Pune: Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address party office-bearers of the state in Pune on July 21.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP state unit president, said, “The party plans to hold Samwad Yatra before the assembly polls covering 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly constituencies. The yatra details will be finalised at the Pune meeting. Over 5,000 party office-bearers from the state are invited and Shah and minister Nitin Gadkari will address the workers. Key party members will meet in Mumbai on July 19 before the Pune event.”

According to Bawankule, 19 popular leaders are expected to participate in the yatra that will cover Maharashtra and share the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with people.