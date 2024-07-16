 Shah, Gadkari to address BJP leaders on July 21 - Hindustan Times
Shah, Gadkari to address BJP leaders on July 21

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Pune: Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address party office-bearers of the state in Pune on July 21.

Pune: Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address party office-bearers of the state in Pune on July 21.

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address party office-bearers of the state in Pune on July 21. (PTI FILE)
Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will address party office-bearers of the state in Pune on July 21. (PTI FILE)

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP state unit president, said, “The party plans to hold Samwad Yatra before the assembly polls covering 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly constituencies. The yatra details will be finalised at the Pune meeting. Over 5,000 party office-bearers from the state are invited and Shah and minister Nitin Gadkari will address the workers. Key party members will meet in Mumbai on July 19 before the Pune event.”

According to Bawankule, 19 popular leaders are expected to participate in the yatra that will cover Maharashtra and share the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with people.

