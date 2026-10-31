Shiv Sena leader Tushar Hambir arrested in MCOCA case after six months on the run

Tushar Namdev Hambir, 40, a Shiv Sena leader, was arrested by the Pune Rural Police in connection with an organised crime case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Hambir, a Hadapsar resident, had been absconding for nearly six months after the stringent MCOCA provisions were invoked against him.

The case was registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Arms Act, and the MCOCA. (REPRESENTATIVE PIV)

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According to the police, Hambir was wanted in a case registered at Rajgad police station in March, involving the kidnapping of a businessman’s son and an attempt to murder him. The case was registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Arms Act, and the MCOCA.

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Police said the complainant’s son was threatened with death, and the accused allegedly attempted to kill him with a sharp weapon. Several suspects were subsequently identified in the case.

“Hambir, who had been absconding since the case was registered, frequently changed mobile SIM cards and stayed at different locations to evade arrest. On Thursday, we received information that Hambir was visiting Hadapsar. The local crime branch laid a trap and arrested him from Phursungi,” said Rajendrasinh Gaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhor Division.

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{{^usCountry}} Hambir was produced in court which remanded him to four days of police custody. Police said Hambir has a criminal background and was allegedly involved in serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and rioting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hambir was produced in court which remanded him to four days of police custody. Police said Hambir has a criminal background and was allegedly involved in serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and rioting. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation is underway to establish his role in the organised crime network and identify the involvement of other accused.