Sindhi New Year celebrated in Pune

Cheti Chand, the auspicious Sindhi New Year was celebrated by Sadhu Vaswani Mission Pune, on Saturday, March 29. The event witnessed a vibrant gathering where all attendees were welcomed and adorned with a traditional Sindhi cap. At the entrance, a beautifully decorated platform with the idol of Jhulelal, the revered deity of the Sindhi community, set the tone for an evening of celebration.
The evening was filled with traditional Sindhi music, kirtan, a Live talk by Didi Krishna and a recorded talk by Dada Vaswani. A special performance by Sindhi singer Saral Roshan uplifted the energy of the audience.
Mishika Daswani, an ex-student of St Mira’s School, shared her fond memories of participating in events at the Satsang Hall.