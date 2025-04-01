Menu Explore
Sindhi New Year celebrated in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2025 05:12 AM IST

The evening was filled with traditional Sindhi music, kirtan, a Live talk by Didi Krishna and a recorded talk by Dada Vaswani

Cheti Chand, the auspicious Sindhi New Year was celebrated by Sadhu Vaswani Mission Pune, on Saturday, March 29. The event witnessed a vibrant gathering where all attendees were welcomed and adorned with a traditional Sindhi cap. At the entrance, a beautifully decorated platform with the idol of Jhulelal, the revered deity of the Sindhi community, set the tone for an evening of celebration. 

A special performance by Sindhi singer Saral Roshan uplifted the energy of the audience.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The evening was filled with traditional Sindhi music, kirtan, a Live talk by Didi Krishna and a recorded talk by Dada Vaswani. A special performance by Sindhi singer Saral Roshan uplifted the energy of the audience. 

Mishika Daswani, an ex-student of St Mira’s School, shared her fond memories of participating in events at the Satsang Hall.

