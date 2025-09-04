SPPU publishes second advertisement for post of 52 assistant professors

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday published an advertisement for the recruitment of 52 assistant professor posts on a contractual basis. This follows the earlier advertisement published on June 18, which had announced 133 vacancies for the same posts. SPPU on Wednesday published advertisement for recruitment of 52 assistant professor posts on contractual basis. (HT FILE)

Despite conducting interviews, the university had selected 86 candidates from the 133 advertised posts, raising questions about the recruitment process. The issue was highlighted by the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, which pointed out that certain posts had been left vacant deliberately, including positions reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, suggesting violations of reservation policies.

Following the complaints, written representations were submitted to the Governor of Maharashtra on August 19, and earlier to the Higher and Technical Education Minister on August 8.

Now, candidates have raised concerns about the repeated application fee, which remains ₹1,000 per application. For candidates who had already applied and appeared in the June interviews, this means paying another ₹1,000, effectively ₹2,000 for a single contractual post.

Balaji Misal, a candidate, said, “I had applied and appeared for the interview in June, and paid ₹1,000. Only 86 candidates were selected for 133 posts. Now, we are expected to pay another ₹1,000.”

Another candidate, Akshay Dahifale, said, “When a university repeats its wrongdoings under the cover of fresh advertisements, it is not recruitment but a recurring illegality disguised as procedure. Authorities must refrain from issuing such partial and unlawful notices, admit the wrongdoing, and conduct a fair and transparent recruitment process.”

“The recruitment process for the 52 posts must be fully transparent,” said Rahul Sasane, president, University Students’ Struggle Action Committee.

Responding to this vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi said, “The first recruitment process is completed, and that process is now concluded. In the first advertisement, we did not find suitable candidates for the 52 posts. This is the second advertisement, so it is separate from the first one. Therefore, candidates need to pay the application fee again.”