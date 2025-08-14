Starting I-Day, Pune Metro to increase frequency during peak hours to six minutes

In a bid to increase commuter convenience, the Pune Metro will run trains every six minutes during peak hours from 9 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm beginning this Independence Day on August 15, 2025. Whereas the non-peak interval of 10 minutes will remain unchanged. Currently, metro trains are run every seven minutes during peak hours from 9 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. This will significantly reduce waiting times and improve commuter comfort. (HT FILE)

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The consistent growth in passenger numbers reflects Pune Metro’s increasing popularity. To meet this demand, we are adding more daily trips and introducing a train every six minutes during peak hours. This will significantly reduce waiting times and improve commuter comfort.”

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) currently operates 490 trips daily on its two corridors namely Vanaz to Ramwadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate. With the new schedule, 64 additional trips will be introduced, increasing the total number of trips to 554 per day. Officials said the change will help reduce crowding and waiting times for commuters.

The Maha-Metro has been preparing for the upgrade for the past two months, conducting multiple technical trials to ensure smooth operations. The move comes as metro ridership continues to increase — from 1.92 lakh daily passengers in July 2025 to an average of 2.13 lakh daily passengers thus far in August.