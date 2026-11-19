PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the appointment of an administrator and two advisers to oversee nine secondary and higher secondary schools run by the Sinhgad Technical Education Society in Pune district. Maharashtra government approved the appointment of an administrator and two advisers to oversee nine secondary and higher secondary schools run by Sinhgad Technical Education Society. (HT FILE)

Bhausaheb Karekar, education officer (secondary), Pune Zilla Parishad, has been appointed as the administrator. Chhaya Mahindrakar, deputy education officer (secondary), and Viraj Kharate, science supervisor, both from the Pune Zilla Parishad education department, have been appointed as advisers.

The institutions include Sinhgad Spring Dale School, Ambegaon; Sinhgad Spring Dale Public School, Wadgaon; Sinhgad City School, Kondhwa; Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Nande; Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ambegaon; Sinhgad Public School, Khusgaon, Lonavala; RMD Springdale Secondary School, Warje; Springdale Secondary School, Karvenagar, Erandwane; and Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Kondhwa.

The appointments follow orders issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on November 13.

“The Pune education authorities have been directed to take necessary further action and submit a report on the action taken to the government and the directorate,” said Mahesh Palkar, director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

With the government now clearing the appointments, the Pune education authorities have been asked to complete the necessary formalities and report compliance to the government and the directorate.