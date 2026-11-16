State approves overseas study scholarship for cancer survivor who missed the final list as a special case

Pune: The Maharashtra government approved an overseas education scholarship for a cancer survivor from Pune to pursue a two-year Master of Computer Science programme at the University of Sydney in Australia, although her name was initially excluded from the final list of selected candidates. The government approved the scholarship as a special case. A government resolution (GR), dated November 12, grants the scholarship to Revati Suryakant Koravi under the overseas education scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Vimukta Jati (VJ), Nomadic Tribes (NT), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) categories. (HT)

A government resolution (GR), dated November 12, grants the scholarship to Revati Suryakant Koravi under the overseas education scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Vimukta Jati (VJ), Nomadic Tribes (NT), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) categories.

Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department officials said Koravi, who secured admission to the University of Sydney for the 2026-27 academic year, was among the 172 candidates the scrutiny committee found eligible. However, she was not included in the final list of 75 selected students and was subsequently considered a special case after the government took her medical condition into account.

“Considering that Revati Koravi was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a serious illness, in March 2025, and that her father is a retired peon, the government decided to grant her the overseas education scholarship for the 2026-27 academic year as a special case,” the GR states.

The approval is subject to a five-day home inquiry by the Pune regional office of the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Directorate to verify her caste certificate, caste validity certificate, annual family income certificate and other documents.

The scholarship will cover eligible expenses, including tuition fees, living allowance, health insurance, air travel and incidental expenses, as per the scheme’s provisions. The tuition fee will be transferred directly to the university, while the other eligible allowances will be credited to her bank account.

Koravi cannot change her university or course, nor can she seek an extension of the programme duration.The department also required her to sign a bond undertaking to serve the country after completing her education.