Pune: The state government has approved the revised cost for extending Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro line to Chandni Chowk in the west and Wagholi in the east, paving the way for implementation of the long-pending project. State clears revised cost for Metro extension to Chandni Chowk, Wagholi

Reacting to the approval, union minister of state for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “I thank the state government for approving two more stations - Balajinagar and Bibwewadi - on the proposed Swargate-Katraj underground route.”

The total cost is now pegged at ₹3,626.24 crore, lower than the earlier estimate of ₹3,756.58 crore. Both the state and central governments will contribute ₹479.71 crore each, while about ₹1,867 crore will be raised through bilateral and multilateral loans. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will provide ₹24 lakh, and the state will give an interest-free loan of ₹656 crore for land acquisition, rehabilitation and construction.

The project will be executed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) and will cover stations, tracks, signaling, rolling stock, platform screen doors, cyber security and multi-modal integration.

A senior MahaMetro official said the extension will ease traffic and provide clean transport. “The Metro’s reach to Chandni Chowk and Wagholi will benefit thousands of commuters daily,” he said.

The Centre cleared the revised plan on July 16 while the state Cabinet gave its nod on August 19. According to an urban development official, the revisions cut costs without compromising key facilities.