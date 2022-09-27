State government prohibits construction within 200 metres of dams

In order to prevent water pollution, the state water resource department has banned any kind of construction activity within 200 metres from both sides of catchment area of all dams across Maharashtra.The decision was taken earlier this month, amending the previous directive, where construction at one metre height from the water level was prohibited.

Under the new decision, local bodies have been empowered to take action against properties (construction) developed within 200 metre periphery of catchment area of dam. However, the latest notification is silent on the existing constructions.

Assistant Engineer of Khadakwasla division Yogesh Bhandalkar said, “From now onward there will be no permission within 200 metres areas for construction. There are no clear directions for construction that is already there, however, we would do the primary survey of such existing properties and ask the guidance from state government for same.”

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has served notices to multiple entities in the past for pollution into water bodies. The decision is likely to impact many individual bungalows, schemes and resorts which have come up near dams in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

Many have also either bought or plans to buy plots and propose to construct bungalows, which has become a trend in Pune district which has many dams, where affluent class aspires to build weekend homes.

Recently irrigation department had filed the complaint with the MPCB for getting sewage in dam water from many resorts in Pune district, said Bhandlkar.

Most of the existing properties are falling in Gram Pachayat areas and are owned by people residing elsewhere. Gitesh Anate, project manager at a software firm, said, he recently bought 3,000-acre plot along a dam in Pune district . “I am planning to build a small farm house. But I am not sure if it actually falls under 200 metre line from dam’s catchment. The firm which sold bungalow plots to us and many others did not inform us about any of this,” said Anate.

Pune district has 29 small and big dams and properties, resorts re mushrooming along water bodies.

A senior official from the irrigation department, requesting anonymity, said that this decision has been made late and construction is already underway. “Farm houses, bungalows and resorts have been developed. Even their sewage is directly coming into dam storage. Maharashtra government recently appointed the committee to stop the sewage as villages at lower side are receiving polluted water. While it is late, it is a welcome decision,” the officer said.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “We had raised the issue of polluted water at dam level many times. As there is development around dams, sewage is directly coming into dam water. So, the PMC is now required to carry out additional treatment of this water.”

Another senior officer from PMC working with the water filtration plant said, “As the sewage water has increased in the dam water, the raw water quality is fast worsening. We need to treat this water. There is an urgent need to divert the sewage coming in dam water. The situation is similar in the lower parts of Pune city where sewage is being mixed with river water.”