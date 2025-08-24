State issues SOPs to curb dengue, chikungunya spread during monsoon

The state health department on Friday issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check and prevent spread of mosquito-related diseases like dengue and chikungunya as monsoon rains get heavier across Maharashtra, said officials. The order highlights strict preventive measures, rapid response strategies, and public awareness efforts for better management of vector-borne diseases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The department issued a letter to all municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and local health bodies to strengthen surveillance and take urgent preventive measures. The order highlights strict preventive measures, rapid response strategies, and public awareness efforts for better management of vector-borne diseases.

Health workers have been instructed to conduct daily door-to-door surveillance and report suspected fever cases.

Maharashtra this year has reported 5,962 dengue and 1,945 chikungunya cases between January 1 and August 21. Local bodies have been asked to identify high-risk villages and urban pockets and prepare plans for vector control, said Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, health services, Maharashtra.

As per the SOP, every village must conduct weekly vector surveys. District hospitals and health centres must maintain a three-month stock of essential medicines, ensure vehicles are functional to reach remote areas, and keep fogging machines ready for immediate use.

“Rapid response teams of epidemiologists, physicians, and public health experts have been formed to respond within 24 hours of any outbreak,” Sangale said.