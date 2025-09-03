Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Stone pelting near dargah in Jalna, 4 detained

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 07:34 am IST

PUNE: Stone pelting was reported in the Wali Mohammad Dargah area of Jalna city around 11:30pm on Monday after clashes broke out between two groups of people. No one was injured in the stone pelting, but it caused damage to windows and windshields of a few vehicles, Jalna police said on Tuesday.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that some previous dispute may have created tension among two communities which led to stone pelting. When a police team arrived at the scene, they saw the two groups pelting stones at each other, and people gathering in the nearby lanes. Considering the gravity of the situation, the team called for reinforcements. When more police personnel arrived, the crowd dispersed.

Superintendent of police, Jalna, Ajay Kumar Bansal, said, “We filed a suo motto FIR against unidentified individuals and started the investigation by first examining CCTV footage of the area.”

Sub divisional police officer Anant Kulkarni said that adequate police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control. “The area is peaceful now. Four suspects have been detained and their interrogation is going on,” he added.

