Sugarcane crushing season picks up pace Maharashtra

As the assembly elections are over the sugarcane crushing season has gained momentum in Maharashtra. Sources said that earlier the government had planned to start the crushing season by November 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Most sugar factories are run by elected members in Maharashtra, and administrative sources said that some of the political leaders requested the state government not to approve the permissions to start the crushing season before November 20 as it will affect the voting.

Kunal Khemnar, sugar commissioner, said, “A total of 200 sugar factories had asked permission to start the season and we have given permission to most of them.”

A private sugar factory owner requesting anonymity, “For co-operative sugar factories they do not need to pay from their pockets, but for us logistic management is important. We hired the labour teams earlier but they were not able to start work due to elections. We did not agree with the government stand but had to delay permission due to migration of labourers.”