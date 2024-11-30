Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sugarcane crushing season picks up pace Maharashtra

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2024 09:06 AM IST

A total of 200 sugar factories had asked permission to start the season and we have given permission to most of them, says official

As the assembly elections are over the sugarcane crushing season has gained momentum in Maharashtra.

Sources said that earlier the government had planned to start the crushing season by November 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Sources said that earlier the government had planned to start the crushing season by November 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Most sugar factories are run by elected members in Maharashtra, and administrative sources said that some of the political leaders requested the state government not to approve the permissions to start the crushing season before November 20 as it will affect the voting.

Sources said that earlier the government had planned to start the crushing season by November 15.

Kunal Khemnar, sugar commissioner, said, “A total of 200 sugar factories had asked permission to start the season and we have given permission to most of them.”

A private sugar factory owner requesting anonymity, “For co-operative sugar factories they do not need to pay from their pockets, but for us logistic management is important. We hired the labour teams earlier but they were not able to start work due to elections. We did not agree with the government stand but had to delay permission due to migration of labourers.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On