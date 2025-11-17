Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Sunday inspected the Navale Bridge accident stretch, and said the repeated crashes are caused by the steep gradient near the bridge, speeding heavy vehicles, and frequent incidents of brake failure. Sule reviews Pune’s Navale Bridge accident stretch

The MP said more efforts are needed to reduce accidents to zero and stressed the need for an immediate safety audit of the stretch. Awareness campaigns on road safety are equally essential, she added.

“Saving lives is a collective responsibility, and it requires both urgent and long-term action. All agencies - NHAI, Pune Municipal Corporation, district administration, and police - must work together,” Sule said.